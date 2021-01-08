Epic Games Acquires RAD Game Tools - News

Epic Games announced it has acquired the technology and business of RAD Game Tools, a company whose products and technology appears in nearly 25,000 games. The plan is for RAD Game Tools to integrate its technology into Unreal Engine.

If you aren't a video game developer you might not be familiar with the name RAD Game Tools, however, you might have seen their logos at the start of a game. The logos include Bink Video, Oodle, Telemetry, Granny 3D, and Miles Sound System.

"We know first-hand how impressive RAD’s compression technology is, having used it to improve the load time and quality of our most popular games – including Fortnite," said Epic Games CTO Kim Libreri. "The RAD team includes some of the world’s leading compression, video and game dev tooling experts, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Epic family."

RAD Game Tools founder and CEO Jeff Roberts added, "Our work with Epic goes back decades, and joining forces is a natural next step given our alignment on products, mission, and culture. We both believe that solid technologies enable developers to build beautiful, performant, and reliable experiences. We're excited and humbled to join the amazing Epic team."

