Samurai Shodown Cham Cham and Hibiki Takane DLC Announced - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher and developer SNK announced Cham Cham and Hibiki Takane will be the next DLC fighters for Samurai Shodown and are included in Season Pass 3.

Cham Cham will launch in March alongside a battle system update. Hibiki Takane and two other DLC fighters will launch at a later date.

View the Season Pass 3 trailer below:

Samurai Shodown is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Stadia. It will launch in Winter 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S.

