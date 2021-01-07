Microsoft's inXile Entertainment's Next Game Appears to be an FPS and RPG - News

Not much is known about the next game the Wasteland and The Bard’s Tale developer, inXile Entertainment, is working on. However, a new job listing for a Senior Gameplay Designer might have given us some clues as to the genres of the game. The listing makes mention of first-person shooters and RPGs.

The job listing says they will "team up with the creatives from across the development team, designing and implementing gameplay systems such as powerful, tactile first-person weapons and unique combat abilities that draw the player right into the middle of the action."

One of the required skills for the job is to be able to "Understand the moment-to-moment gameplay loops of first-person shooters and RPGs and what makes those genres fun."

Read the full job listing below:

Do you remember games by their gameplay more than their visuals? Do you ever watch a fight scene in a movie and think about recreating that in a game? Do you have the knowledge and design experience to lead a group of multi-disciplined developers to create best in class gameplay experiences? If so, then inXile has an amazing opportunity for you.

We are searching the globe for our next hyper-creative Senior Gameplay Designer to work on our unannounced, next-gen project. You will team up with the creatives from across the development team, designing and implementing gameplay systems such as powerful, tactile first-person weapons and unique combat abilities that draw the player right into the middle of the action. Does this sound like you? Come and join us!

Responsibilities

Design captivating moment-to-moment gameplay experiences

Selflessly design experiences with accessibility in mind Collaborate with animation, art, audio, and visual effects to ensure gameplay systems are readable to players

Required Skills

Can break down and explain game mechanics

