The King Of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition Out Now in Europe and Japan, January 20 in North America

SNK has released The King Of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store in Europe and Japan, while it will launch in North America on January 20. A physical edition will release in Japan on March 11 and in Spring 2021 in Europe.

The King Of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition includes the base game, all eight DLC characters, all 10 DLC costumes, and 10 original PS4 themes.

The King Of Fighters XIV launched for the PlayStation 4 in August 2016 and for PC via Steam in June 2017.

View a trailer of the Ultimate Edition below:

Here is an overview of The King Of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition:

This special edition is excellent value as it contains all eight downloadable content characters and all 10 downloadable content costumes for The King Of Fighters XIV. It also includes 10 different PS4 themes.

What’s included:

Base Game (x1) The King Of Fighters XIV

Downloadable Content Characters (x8): Rock Howard Vanessa Ryuji Yamazaki Whip Heidern Blue Mary Oswald Najd

Downloadable Content Costumes (x10): Classic Kyo Nightmare Geese Cclassic Iori Athena Asamiya KOF ’98 Shun’ei Kung-Fu Suit Nakoruru Kamuikotan Girls’ School Uniform Kula Sundress Angel Diabla Meitenkun Pajamas Sylvie Little Red Riding Hood

PlayStation 4 Original Themes (x10)

