Microsoft Looking to Fix Xbox Series X Controller Disconnect Issues - News

/ 238 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

A small number of Xbox Series X owners have reported issues with their controllers disconnecting from the console in some games and certain situations. The problem doesn't appear to happen on the Xbox Series S.

Microsoft in a statement to The Verge says they are aware of the issue that some people are experiencing and their teams are working on a fix that will be available in a future update.

"At Microsoft, we put all of our products through rigorous quality assurance testing and are committed to providing customers with an unparalleled gaming experience," said Microsoft in the statement.

"We are aware some players may be experiencing disconnects with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution to be included in a future update.

"For the best experience, we encourage customers to update to the latest controller firmware by following the steps posted here or visiting https://support.xbox.com for assistance."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles