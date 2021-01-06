Dishonored and Prey Team Working on Unannounced Game - News

Arkane Studios is best known for its work on Dishonored and Prey and is currently developing Deathloop and on an unannounced game.

Harvey Smith, the creator of Dishonored and who also worked on Prey, in an interview with Vandal (and translated by ResetEra) said he isn't working on Deathloop and is working with the team who made Dishonored and Prey on an unannounced game.

"Dinga Bakaba [game director] and Sébastien Mitton [art director] are with them [at Lyon], but I worked with them on Dishonored 1 from Austin," said Smith. "We collaborated between Lyon and Austin for the first Dishonored and then for Dishonored 2 I moved to Lyon and was there for four years.

"Raph stayed in Austin and worked at Prey with Ricardo Bare and Susan Kath and the people I’m working with now. At the end of Dishonored 2 I went back to Austin. I’m not in Deathloop, I’m on something else, working with the guys who made Dishonored and Prey."

Smith added that that Microsoft is the perfect partner with Bethesda when asked about the Microsoft acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax.

"I think the process is still unfolding, I can't say much about it because I don't know much either. I would say there has been no change at Arkane so far, but if I were to imagine the ideal partner, thinking of all the publishers and the people I know who work for them, it would be very, very difficult to find a better partner for Bethesda than Microsoft. They fit perfectly."

