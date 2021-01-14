Best Art Direction of 2020 - ArticleTaneli Palola , posted 3 hours ago / 416 Views
Combining art and design to evoke a desired cultural or emotional reaction - that's the basic definition of art direction. It's more than just putting a host of beautiful imagery into your product and expecting people to love it. It's about how, where, when, and why you use these assets; how can you use a specific piece of art to elicit the effect you want from the people who see, hear, or otherwise experience what you've created? With that in mind, here are the games showcasing some of the Best Art Direction of 2020.
The Shortlist:
Cyberpunk 2077
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Ghost of Tsushima
The Last of Us Part II
The Winner:
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Runner-up: Ghost of Tsushima
To call Ori and the Will of the Wisps gorgeous would be a massive understatement. Moon Studios had already done an amazing job with the art direction in Ori and the Blind Forest back in 2015, but with this sequel it somehow managed to completely outdo its earlier work. Practically every moment, every scene, every small detail works together to create something truly special; an audiovisual masterpiece on a level rarely seen or heard regardless of the medium.
More Articles
I'm surprised 2077 didn't get a win, because it's art dept was one of the best looking aspects of the game, RT and all.
I think this should have gone to Cyberpunk personally. The one thing they definitely nailed was the art style and atmosphere. But the backlash against the bugs and against CD Projekt Red for some of its shitty decisions pretty much killed its chances of winning anything unfortunately.
This one was a tough one for me to vote on, Ori, Tsushima, and Cyberpunk all had fantastic art design, but I voted for Ori and I'm glad it won. I probably would have given Cyberpunk 2nd place though with Tsushima at 3rd.
Well deserved, Will of the Wisps is one of the most gorgeous games I have ever laid eyes on