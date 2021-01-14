By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Best Racing Game of 2020

by Craig Snow, posted January 14th

Best VR Game of 2020

by Lee Mehr, posted January 14th

Best Strategy Game of 2020

by Paul Broussard, posted January 13th

Best Puzzle Game of 2020

by Lee Mehr, posted January 13th
Best Art Direction of 2020

Best Art Direction of 2020 - Article

by Taneli Palola , posted 3 hours ago / 416 Views

Combining art and design to evoke a desired cultural or emotional reaction - that's the basic definition of art direction. It's more than just putting a host of beautiful imagery into your product and expecting people to love it. It's about how, where, when, and why you use these assets; how can you use a specific piece of art to elicit the effect you want from the people who see, hear, or otherwise experience what you've created? With that in mind, here are the games showcasing some of the Best Art Direction of 2020.

  

The Shortlist:

  

Cyberpunk 2077

  

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

  

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  

Ghost of Tsushima

  

The Last of Us Part II

  

  

  

  

The Winner:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Runner-up: Ghost of Tsushima

To call Ori and the Will of the Wisps gorgeous would be a massive understatement. Moon Studios had already done an amazing job with the art direction in Ori and the Blind Forest back in 2015, but with this sequel it somehow managed to completely outdo its earlier work. Practically every moment, every scene, every small detail works together to create something truly special; an audiovisual masterpiece on a level rarely seen or heard regardless of the medium.


More Articles

7 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Chazore (3 hours ago)

I'm surprised 2077 didn't get a win, because it's art dept was one of the best looking aspects of the game, RT and all.

  • +10
Machina (3 hours ago)

I think this should have gone to Cyberpunk personally. The one thing they definitely nailed was the art style and atmosphere. But the backlash against the bugs and against CD Projekt Red for some of its shitty decisions pretty much killed its chances of winning anything unfortunately.

  • +6
Chazore Machina (3 hours ago)

I can see why it's outright lost any sort of voting on this site. Even if it gets fixed, it's still going to be hated.

  • 0
shikamaru317 (3 hours ago)

This one was a tough one for me to vote on, Ori, Tsushima, and Cyberpunk all had fantastic art design, but I voted for Ori and I'm glad it won. I probably would have given Cyberpunk 2nd place though with Tsushima at 3rd.

  • +2
Cerebralbore101 (3 hours ago)

Ori and GoT are both beautiful games.

  • +2
curl-6 (2 hours ago)

Well deserved, Will of the Wisps is one of the most gorgeous games I have ever laid eyes on

  • +1
Hynad (2 hours ago)

The absence of FFVII Remake in this category is strange at best.

  • -4