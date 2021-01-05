PS5 to Outsell Xbox Series X|S in 2021, Predicts Analyst - Sales

/ 1,346 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

The CEO of Tokyo-based game industry consultancy Kantan Games Dr. Serkan Toto speaking with GamesIndustry has predicted the PlayStation 5 will outsell the Xbox Series X|S in 2021 and will be "significantly ahead" by the end of the year.

"Personally, I like the new Xbox but believe Sony's PS5 will be significantly ahead at the end of 2021 in terms of both hardware and software sales globally," said Toto.

"In Japan (where I am based), Sony is very likely to miss the PS4's first-year sales numbers because of Nintendo's continuing dominance in both companies' home market."

He also predicts the Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console in 2021 and that sales will be driven by first-party games and the release of a Switch Pro.

"I predict a beefed-up 4K device is coming during Nintendo's next financial year. And let it be said: 'Switch' is just a word," said Toto.

"Everybody expecting the Switch to run out of steam in 2021 is in for a bitter disappointment. The Switch will be the best-selling console this year as well, driven by more first-party games, a hardware refresh, and the device having developed into a lifestyle product for the mass market over the course of 2020."

He adds there is room for at least one billion-dollar mega-deal in 2021 with several deals in the $100-$500 million range. He sees Take-Two, Sony, and Microsoft as the most likely buyers.

"2020 was a big year for mergers and acquisitions in gaming despite the coronavirus situation, and consolidation will likely continue in 2021," he said. "There is room for at least one billion-dollar mega deal and several that are in the US$100-500 million band, with Take-Two, Sony, and Microsoft as the most likely buyers in my view."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles