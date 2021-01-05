Switch to Outsell PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2021, Predicts NPD Analyst - Sales

In November Microsoft and Sony launched their latest consoles, the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, and they quickly sold out. Demand remains high for the new consoles in most markets as Microsoft and Sony struggle to meet the demand.

Despite the high demand for the new consoles, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella speaking with GamesIndustry has predicted the Nintendo Switch will outsell the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2021. He says the release of new games and more promotion for the Switch will be the main driving force rather than the release of a new model.

"Despite the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, it will be the Nintendo Switch that ends up selling the most units of console hardware in 2021," said Piscatella. "I will go a step further and suggest this will be driven by content and promotional efforts rather than the release of a new iterative model."

Piscatella added that companies that remain flexible will have an advantage in 2021 as he expects the new year to be as unpredictable as 2020 was.

"This is not much of a quantifiable prediction, but there's little evidence that the coming months will end up being any more predictable than the past year," said Piscatella. "I am expecting more game delays, continued challenges in production and distribution for gaming hardware and peripherals, potential significant shifts in consumer play behaviors given pandemic conditions within countries or regions, and unpredictable impact from changing economic conditions.

"The companies that can best navigate these uncertainties will have an advantage. This is no time to become enamored with a particular plan or timeline."

