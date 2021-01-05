Switch to Outsell PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2021, Predicts NPD Analyst - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,267 Views
In November Microsoft and Sony launched their latest consoles, the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, and they quickly sold out. Demand remains high for the new consoles in most markets as Microsoft and Sony struggle to meet the demand.
Despite the high demand for the new consoles, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella speaking with GamesIndustry has predicted the Nintendo Switch will outsell the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2021. He says the release of new games and more promotion for the Switch will be the main driving force rather than the release of a new model.
"Despite the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, it will be the Nintendo Switch that ends up selling the most units of console hardware in 2021," said Piscatella. "I will go a step further and suggest this will be driven by content and promotional efforts rather than the release of a new iterative model."
Piscatella added that companies that remain flexible will have an advantage in 2021 as he expects the new year to be as unpredictable as 2020 was.
"This is not much of a quantifiable prediction, but there's little evidence that the coming months will end up being any more predictable than the past year," said Piscatella. "I am expecting more game delays, continued challenges in production and distribution for gaming hardware and peripherals, potential significant shifts in consumer play behaviors given pandemic conditions within countries or regions, and unpredictable impact from changing economic conditions.
"The companies that can best navigate these uncertainties will have an advantage. This is no time to become enamored with a particular plan or timeline."
switch's is already rolling their machine quite nicely,
while ps5 and xbox are only just getting started 2nd year will be a difference maker for both current gen entry!
Not exactly a bold prediction. Seems like PS5 is too supply constrained to catch the Switch even if the demand was there. That being said, I'm not sure what he's referring to by content. Maybe he knows something we don't, or maybe he's just guessing, but I think BOTW2 is the only major game announced for this year.
Hmmm. I agree on this with certain caveats. My bet was that Sony takes eveything back in 2021 but that depends if Sony can manufacture more than 18 million PS5s this year which ... Would be unprecedented. If Sony cannot do that than Nintendo will win 2021. This will be a supply and demand war essentially between Nintendo and Sony. This year will be interesting.
So you think Nintendo will sell lesd than 20 million units this year? If Sony could take anything back wizh 18 million units in one year, then Nintendo would need to sell less, which is totally unrealistic. The Switch will definitely sell more than 20 million units this year.
Oh no friend never said that. I expect Nintendo Switch to do 22-25 million this year. If Sony is able to produce 20+ million PS5s, in a console's 1st year which, would be unprecedented than Sony could win this year. But yeah as much as I love Sony I doubt Sony can do that even if Sony is large enough to do a challenging feat such as this. Realistically Nintendo should win 2021 but ... You never know. Like the NPD group said ... This year can be unpredictable.