Best Puzzle Game of 2020

There's nothing like a good brainteaser. When you condense most modern games down - especially action titles - you're typically reaching a zen-like state through split-second decisions and forward momentum. Puzzle games typically have the opposite approach: seeing a problem, sitting back to think it through, and solving it. When done right? They're capable of capturing the same sense of reward as a photo finish in a race or a visceral killing blow in a shooter. Even though only one winner can be selected, all of these nominees are worth it for any fan of the genre.

The Shortlist:

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Call of the Sea

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

The Winner:

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Runner-up: Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

It's always an uphill battle to compete against a compilation of such age-old classics. It's even in the title! However you feel about considering a collection of puzzles technically released before 2020, the way developer NDcube translated them into new gaming hardware is what makes 51 Classics qualify here and succeed as one of the Switch's best games of the year. As our own Stephen LaGioia said: "When it comes to local 2-player romps and online offerings, Clubhouse Games just may be the best multiplayer title since Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Mario Party". Even as a Call of the Sea fan, I can't disregard that level of praise and the insane proposition value on offer.

