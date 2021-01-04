Switch vs Wii Sales Comparison in the US – Switch Closes the Gap in November 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 3,402 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Wii.
Switch Vs. Wii US:
Gap change in latest month: 1,117,754 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 714,581 - Switch
Total Lead: 5,087,427 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 24,234,784
Wii Total Sales: 29,322,211
November 2020 is the 45th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in the US. During the latest month, the Switch caught up to the Wii when you align the launches by 1.12 million units. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the Wii by 714,581 units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 5.09 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
The 45th month for the Nintendo Switch is November 2020 and for the Wii it is August 2010. The Switch has sold 24.23 million units, while the Wii sold 29.32 million units during the same timeframe.
The Wii sold 41.70 million units in the US during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 17.47 million units to outsell the Wii.
After this holiday, it's practically over for the Wii, who will slow down considerably over the following year. After these holidays, the Wii only sold an additional 8M consoles, less than what it did this year alone. So the Switch will start catching up a lot over this year and get past the Wii next year and never look back.
Thank you for pointing this out, It seems like the switch sold about 12 million this year (but I am guessing based on the chart). So your comment seems to indicate that by this time next year this race could be pretty close.
Thanks kakadu18 for pointing this out, I went to the Hardware by date to double check this, https://www.vgchartz.com/tools/hw_date.php?reg=USA&ending=Yearly
It seems that currently with sales up to december 19th the switch has sold 8.9M so like you mentioned it will be far from the 12M I "saw".
Metroid and Zelda BOTW 2 releases will take care of boosting NS sales to surpass Wii.
Crazy how this is Switch's best year and its barely caught up to Wii. Shows that in the U.S even in 2010 Wii was a monster. Look at that upcoming holiday!
After that Switch should start to gain ground quickly. I'd say the second half of 2022 it should take the lead for good.
The Wii is outselling the Switch, but the Switch only needs to outlast it to beat its sales in the long run.