Sony Discontinuing Certain PS4 Models, According to Rumor

Sony launched the PlayStation 5 in November and despite selling a record number of consoles at launch, Sony has not been able to keep up with demand. The PS5 has already sold over four million units worldwide through December 19, according to VGChartz estimates.

With a focus on the PS5, stock for the PlayStation 4 has been limited with sales down significantly year-over-year during the holidays. Sony had shipped 113.6 million PS4 consoles as of September 30, 2020.

A Japanese PS4 user has posted an image at a retailer that says Sony has stopped manufacturing certain PS4 models. The models include 500GB and 1TB Glacier White models, the 1TB and 2TB Jet Black models, and the PS4 Pro 1TB Glacier White model.

This should be treated as a rumor until Sony makes an official announcement.

“Dear customers: due to the manufacturer ending production, the following products will not be restocked.”

・PS4 500GB Glacier White

・PS4 1TB Jet Black

・PS4 1TB Glacier White

・PS4 2TB Jet Black

・PS4 Pro 1TB Glacier White pic.twitter.com/nub3lxcJGX — Cheesemeister (@Cheesemeister3k) January 3, 2021

