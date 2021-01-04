Phil Spencer: Microsoft Working Hard to Manufacture More Xbox Series X|S - News

posted 2 days ago

Microsoft released two next-generation consoles on November 10, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The two consoles quickly sold out. At least the Xbox Series X remains nearly impossible to find worldwide, with some Xbox Series S stock available in certain markets.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold over 2.2 million units worldwide through December 19, according to VGChartz estimates.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in the latest Xbox podcast from Larry 'Major Nelson' Hryb said Microsoft is working with its partners to produce as many Xbox consoles as possible to meet demand.

"It’s really just down to physics and engineering," said Spencer. "We’re not holding them back: we’re building them as fast as we can. We have all the assembly lines going. I was on the phone last week with Lisa Su at AMD [asking], 'how do we get more?' So it’s something that we’re constantly working on.

"But it’s not just us: gaming has really come into its own in 2020. Obviously, PlayStation 5 is in very tight supply. When you look at the graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia… there’s just a lot of interest in gaming right now and console sales are just a sign of that, game sales are a sign of that and hardware is in short supply.

"But we’re working as hard as we can. The teams are incredibly dedicated, and I appreciate people’s patience as we work to build more."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

