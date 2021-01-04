Bayonetta 3 'Development is Progressing Smoothly' - News

posted 2 days ago

It has been a while since we've heard anything on Bayonetta 3, which was announced in December 2017 for the Nintendo Switch. Series creator Hideki Kamiya in an interview with Japanese magazine Weekly Famitsu (and translated by VideoGamesChronicle) has told fans not to worry and that development is "progressing smoothly."

"There are many people who are worried about Bayonetta 3 because there has been no new information since its original announcement, but the verification of new systems has been successful and the development is progressing smoothly, so please don’t worry," said Kamiya.

Kamiya also provided an update on Project GG saying the game has "finally started progressing, so please look forward to it as well. Efforts for in-house IP works have begun to take shape little by little. As always, we believe in our uniqueness and would like to move forward in the new year."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

