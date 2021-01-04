Devil May Cry 5 Director's Next Game is in Development, But 'A Long Way Off' - News

Hideaki Itsuno, the director of Devil May Cry 5 and Dragon’s Dogma, via Twitter revealed he is working on his next game, however, it is "still a long way off."

Itsuno told fans to "stay tuned for the announcement." However, considering the game appears to still be in early development the game might not be announced for a while.

"Did you play DMC5 SE? If you get new hardware, play it. Until then, practice with Vergil DLC," said Itsuno.

"The new project under construction in parallel is on track. It's still a long way off, but stay tuned for the announcement!"

