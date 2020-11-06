Xbox Series X vs PS5 Load Times for Backward Compatible Games Compared - News

GameSpot has posted a video comparing the load times of some backward compatible games running on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

The load times for Red Dead Redemption 2 are nearly identical on both consoles with the Xbox Series X version loading in 1 minute and 4 seconds and the PS5 version loading in 1 minute and 5 seconds.

Four other games tested did load faster on the Xbox Series X than the PS5. Final Fantasy XV loaded in 48 seconds on the Xbox Series X compared to 1 minute and 10 seconds on the PS5. Destiny 2 took 42 seconds to load on the Xbox Series X and 57 seconds on the PS5.

Monster Hunter: World loaded in 35 seconds on the Xbox Series X compared to 51 seconds on the PS5. Batman: Arkham Knight took 58 seconds to load on the Xbox Series X and 1 minute and 7 seconds on the PS5.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

