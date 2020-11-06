Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster Likely to Get Announced Tomorrow - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 314 Views
It appears that BioWare might be announcing the remaster of the Mass Effect Trilogy that has been long rumored.
USgamer editor in chief Kat Bailey says that Mass Effect fans should expect news on the series tomorrow at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET on the BioWare Blog. She suspects it will be the remaster. VentureBeat's Jeff Grub has also posted a blurred image that appears to be of Mass Effect.
The Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered was listed for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One by Portuguese retailer Gaming Replay in September before it was pulled.
Looks like it's really happening: a Mass Effect trilogy remaster will be announced tomorrow, 8AM PT https://t.co/WBigRzAfZu— Nibel (@Nibellion) November 6, 2020
November 6, 2020
Here's hoping the rumors that they delayed it from an October release to a Q1 2021 release in order to further improve the graphics and gameplay on Mass Effect 1 were true, it needs improvements the most out of the 3 games, as many improvements as possible.
I disagree. Not going to argue that ME1 isn't clunky as hell, but I think that gives it a unique identity compared to the other two games in the series. I'd rather they not alter it to bring it in line with 2 and 3 which is the route I imagine they'd go.
That is awesome news! On PS4 it was a issue, you couldnt play this series imo. Xbox had that through XB360 BC. This is gonna be awesome on PS4 and PS5 (via BC).
It's pretty much a win-win for them. Best case, it reminds fans why they loved the series and makes a new entry a viable proposition again. Worst case, everyone ends up thinking "Yeah, this series was never really as good as we thought it was", but the remaster still ends up being ridiculously profitable for BioWare/EA thanks to the low cost in putting it together (even if they do need to rejig a lot of the first game).
I think it really is a great series for the most part.
The problem with Andromeda is that the part of the game people loved the most were the characters. People didn't want to start exploring another galaxy with all new characters.
