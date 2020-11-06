Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster Likely to Get Announced Tomorrow - News

It appears that BioWare might be announcing the remaster of the Mass Effect Trilogy that has been long rumored.

USgamer editor in chief Kat Bailey says that Mass Effect fans should expect news on the series tomorrow at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET on the BioWare Blog. She suspects it will be the remaster. VentureBeat's Jeff Grub has also posted a blurred image that appears to be of Mass Effect.

The Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered was listed for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One by Portuguese retailer Gaming Replay in September before it was pulled.

Looks like it's really happening: a Mass Effect trilogy remaster will be announced tomorrow, 8AM PT https://t.co/WBigRzAfZu — Nibel (@Nibellion) November 6, 2020

