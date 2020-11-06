EA to Launch 6 New Games in Fiscal Year 2022 for Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 267 Views
Electronic Arts announced in its latest financials report it plans to launch six new games for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 in fiscal year 2022, which runs from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. This includes a new Need for Speed game developed by Criterion Games and new Battlefield developed by DICE.
"We plan to launch at least six new games on the next-gen consoles in fiscal year 2022," Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said. "These will include a new Need for Speed game that is bringing some astounding visual leaps, developed by the Criterion team, who have launched some of the most highly-rated games in franchise history. DICE is creating our next Battlefield game with never-before-seen scale.
"The technical advancements of the new consoles are allowing the team to deliver on a true next-gen vision for the franchise. We have hands-on play testing underway internally, and the team’s been getting very positive feedback on the game as we’ve begun to engage our community."
So, trying to figure out what those 6 are. Battlefield and NFS make 2. New FIFA, Madden, and NHL are sure things since those are yearly franchises for EA, that makes 5 games. I have to assume they are not including the titles they publish through their indie program on this list, because that would push them over 6 games. So what is the 6th? Dragon Age 4 maybe, but it seemed like it was still pretty early development to me based on the behind the scenes video they released over the summer. Supposedly NBA Live was only put on temporary hold in order to improve the series, with plans to revive it on next-gen consoles, so maybe NBA Live 22?
There's also a strong possibility that the 6th game will be the often rumoured Mass Effect Trilogy remaster.
