EA to Launch 6 New Games in Fiscal Year 2022 for Xbox Series X and S, and PS5

Electronic Arts announced in its latest financials report it plans to launch six new games for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 in fiscal year 2022, which runs from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. This includes a new Need for Speed game developed by Criterion Games and new Battlefield developed by DICE.

"We plan to launch at least six new games on the next-gen consoles in fiscal year 2022," Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said. "These will include a new Need for Speed game that is bringing some astounding visual leaps, developed by the Criterion team, who have launched some of the most highly-rated games in franchise history. DICE is creating our next Battlefield game with never-before-seen scale.

"The technical advancements of the new consoles are allowing the team to deliver on a true next-gen vision for the franchise. We have hands-on play testing underway internally, and the team’s been getting very positive feedback on the game as we’ve begun to engage our community."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

