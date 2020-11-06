Astro's Playroom Gets New Gameplay Trailer - News

/ 204 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a gameplay trailer for Astro’s Playroom. The game comes pre-installed on the PlayStation 5.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Astro and his crew take you on a magical exploration of the PlayStation 5 console.

From the team behind the critically acclaimed PlayStation VR adventure Astro Bot: Rescue Mission comes a brand new platformer pre-loaded on your PlayStation 5 console. (System software update may be required. Internet connection required for update.)

Explore four worlds, each one showcasing innovative gameplay using the new and versatile features of the PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller.

The game is free for all PlayStation 5 console users and is designed to be enjoyed by gamers and families alike.

Key Features:

Feel the World – Take control of Astro and feel the world through your DualSense wireless controller. Every step you take, every jump you make and every enemy you defeat are expressed in ways never felt before thanks to new, cutting-edge vibration technology.

– Take control of Astro and feel the world through your DualSense wireless controller. Every step you take, every jump you make and every enemy you defeat are expressed in ways never felt before thanks to new, cutting-edge vibration technology. Explore – Take time to enjoy the many hidden references to PlayStation console history and collect timeless artifacts to display in your beloved PlayStation Labo!

– Take time to enjoy the many hidden references to PlayStation console history and collect timeless artifacts to display in your beloved PlayStation Labo! Enjoyable for All – With non-stop magic, endearing characters and plenty of humor, this is the perfect game for families to enjoy.

PlayStation 5 Features:

Haptic Feedback – Designed for users to “Feel the World” through immersive haptic feedback. Fast loading: Experience super fast-loading in Astro’s Playroom.

– Designed for users to “Feel the World” through immersive haptic feedback. Fast loading: Experience super fast-loading in Astro’s Playroom. Adaptive Triggers – Use brand new power-ups that show the potential of adaptive triggers working together with motion sensors and the touchpad to deliver a totally new gameplay experience.

– Use brand new power-ups that show the potential of adaptive triggers working together with motion sensors and the touchpad to deliver a totally new gameplay experience. Tempest 3D AudioTech – Hear the world of Astro’s Playroom come to life with 3D Audio.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles