Pikmin 3 Deluxe Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Pikmin 3 Deluxe (NS) has debuted on the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 171,349 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 1.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 52,481 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in third place with sales of 48,830 units. Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4) debuted in fourth place with sales of 40,962 units.

Seven of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, while three are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 86,985 units sold. The PS4 sold 3,150 units, the 3DS sold 1,467 units and the Xbox One sold 36 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo, 10/30/20) – 171,349 (New) [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (Atlus, 10/29/20) – 52,481 (New) [PS4] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (Atlus, 10/29/20) – 48,830 (New) [PS4] Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft, 10/29/20) – 40,962 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 29,086 (1,746,352) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 24,009 (5,909,746) [PS4] GreedFall (Game Source Entertainment, 10/29/20) – 13,292 (New) [NSW] Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroez (Bandai Namco, 10/29/20) – 11,683 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,569 (3,238,517) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 9,421 (3,783,145)

