Forza Horizon 4 Gets Gorgeous Xbox Series X Gameplay Videos - News

/ 335 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The popular racing game, Forza Horizon 4, alongside many other Xbox One titles, are getting enhancements on the next-generation consoles from Microsoft, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The next-generation enhancements for Forza Horizon 4 include 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

Several YouTubers have uploaded new gameplay footage of the racing game running on the Xbox Series X. YouTuber AR12Gaming even posted a video comparing the Xbox Series X and Xbox One X versions of the game.

View the videos below:

Forza Horizon 4 will be available for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10. It is out now for the Xbox One and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles