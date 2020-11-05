Demons Souls Remake Information Details Character Creator and Photo Mode - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games have released new information that details the character creator and Photo Mode in the remake of Demon’s Souls.

Character Creator

To create your character as you see fit is to build an emotional connection to the world of Demon;s Souls. You don’t play as a muscle-bound barbarian or a mighty god but an average person, vulnerable and familiar. Together you will face the same fears and overcome the same challenges. Watching your beloved character die is painful, but this spurs you to take revenge, reentering the battle. Each victory is ever sweeter because your creation lives on.

With this new character creator, you will be able to customize your appearance with up to 16 million permutations. We’ve added many more customization options than you’ll remember from the PlayStation 3 game, and also worked hard to ensure there is a satisfying variety possible for those who wish to tinker with every slider. Play as yourself, or who you want to be. Here are just a few of the many possible combinations.

The team is incredibly excited to see the amazing heroes (including the weird and wonderful) you will imagine. It’s important to remember: Demon;s Souls is a deep, rich single-player action-RPG with seamlessly integrated synchronous and asynchronous multiplayer elements. Your custom character is someone you’ll be able to show off to other adventurers around the world, and we wanted the limits of that personal expression to go far beyond just what weapons or armor you’ve equipped. We hope having far more freedom to craft your avatar—combined with the vast improvement in detail and visual fidelity—will translate into memorable encounters, be they fleeting apparitions, cooperative allies, or competitive invaders. With the number of total synchronous online players in an instance increased to six, standing out will mean so much more.

Photo Mode

Speaking of showing your character off, what better way to do so than with our newly added Photo Mode, which allows you to immortalize your triumphs and tragedies as well as celebrate and commiserate with your friends (and us!). As you might expect, Photo Mode contains all the features that you need to create memorable shots.

In Photo Mode, you can hide and show weapons and helmets, or even turn off the character entirely to capture that iconic scene. Or maybe you’d like to strike a pose or change expression for the ultimate selfie. Of course, you can change the camera settings, zoom in and out, add film grain, or blur out your friends (mean!).

By the way, all filters are also available outside of Photo Mode during ordinary gameplay, including one designed to tune brightness, contrast and color levels to closely resemble those of the original PS3 game, for those who may prefer that classic look.

Demon’s Souls will be a launch title for the PlayStation 5. The two will release on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

