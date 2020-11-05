Rogue Company is a Launch Title for the Xbox Series X and S - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Hi-Rez Studios announced the free-to-play team-based multiplayer shooter, Rogue Company, will be a launch title for the Xbox Series X and S. The consoles will launch worldwide on November 10.

The game will run at 4K resolution and 120 frames per second on the Xbox Series X, and 1440p and 120 frames per second on the Xbox Series S. It will also support cross-play and cross-save with the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game.

Rogue Company is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

