Drawn to Life: Two Realms Announced for Switch, PC, iOS, and Android - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Digital Continue have announced Drawn to Life: Two Realms for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. It will launch on December 7. On Switch and PC it will cost $9.99, and on iOS and Android it will cost $4.99.

"We’re unearthing the beloved and groundbreaking Drawn to Life franchise with a new version created for a new generation of gamers and platforms," said 505 Games president Neil Ralley. "It’s been over a decade since the previous title so we can’t wait for new players and long-time fans to get their hands on Drawn to Life: Two Realms just in time for the holidays—the perfect opportunity for older fans with families to share an old favorite with their kids."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The quirky Raposa and your drawn hero return in Drawn to Life: Two Realms, the next installment in the beloved franchise! You again take on the role of the Creator, unlocking the mysterious connection between the two worlds, and creating a Hero to save them both!

Key Features:

A brand-new Creation Tool expands the creative possibility with millions of colors, unique stickers, templates, new hero animations. Unlock additional Stickers to further customize and save out your unique Hero looks via the new “Outfit System”.

The story continues! Now that Mike is awake, a new human world is revealed. Travel between the Raposa and Human towns to uncover the mystery of the shadow and save Mike and his friends. The full cast of Raposa return, along with brand new characters to interact with!

Use the Book of Imagination to enter the mind and challenge Townspeople, Enemies and Raposa to resolve conflict and defeat the shadow. Utilize and place dozens of unique toys to score points based on your own imaginative solutions. Take control of your Hero and jump, spin, and ground pound your way through over 100 unique challenges!

A true continuation of the series, brought to life by many of the original developers. Enjoy over 50 new music tracks from the original franchise composer, a lush 2D world from the renowned original sprite artist, and continued story presented by the original executive producer of Drawn to Life, and Drawn to Life: The Next Chapter.

