Xbox Series X and S Backward Compatibility is 'Not About Selling More Copies, But Preserving the Art Form'
Microsoft has been a big proponent for backward compatibility for many years now. It is a big part of the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, which will run every Xbox One, and every original Xbox and Xbox 360 games that are currently playable on the Xbox One. Only Kinect titles won't run on the new consoles.
Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald in an interview with Inverse said backward compatibility is not about selling more copies of those games, but preserving the video game art form.
"There's no other medium — like music or movies or whatnot — where if you choose to buy a new device, your catalog doesn't come forward with you," Ronald said. "We want that same kind of experience with games. When people choose to invest into our ecosystem with their time or their money, we want to respect that investment."
"It's not about selling more copies," he added. "It's about preserving the art form that we know and love."
The Xbox Series X and S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.
2 Comments
Wow... that's a bit of a big-headed quote. Especially as many modern games will run only until the servers are taken down, and the digital versions end up tied to your email address with no second-hand market. What's wrong with just saying "as long as AMD hardware is bc, we can support running older games"?
They don't need AMD hardware necessarily. Emulation is still a thing, and it's what they used for Xbox and Xbox 360 BC titles.
