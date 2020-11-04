Xbox Series S Internal SDD Reportedly Has 364 GB of Usable Space - News

/ 480 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Xbox Series X includes a 1 TB solid-state drive (SSD), the Xbox Series S a 512 GB SSD, and the PlayStation 5 an 825 GB SSD. However, it was reported the Xbox Series X would have 802 GB of usable space on the SSD and the PS5 664 GB.

Reddit user uspead20 in a post said he received his Xbox Series S a week early and reports the console has 364 GB of usable space on the SSD that can be used for games and apps. This should be treated as a rumor for now until official sources are able to confirm it.

The Xbox Series X and S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles