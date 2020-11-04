Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC Update 1.07 Fixes Anisotropic Filtering and Shaders - News

Guerrilla Games has released update 1.07 for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. It fixes more of the crashing and graphical issues, among other improvements.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition launched for PC Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 7 for $49.99.

Read the patch notes below:

Graphical Improvements

Anisotropic Filtering now works correctly

The mandatory/unskippable shader optimisation step at first launch has been removed

Shaders are now pre-optimised in the game’s Main Menu, but can be skipped

Shaders are also optimised dynamically in-game

