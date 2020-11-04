Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Can Now Preload EA Play Titles - News

/ 317 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft and Electronic Arts partnered up together to add EA Play membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members for no additional cost on November 10.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are now able to preload EA Play titles. However, they won't become available to play until November 10.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now preload EA Play games ready for the launch next week. You can download all games, but they won't be unlocked until November 10th. pic.twitter.com/z7FjHiVnAW — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 3, 2020

EA Play includes the following content:

More than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims.

FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims. Exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, discounts on EA digital purchases for DLC, games, and more.

Access to trials of games for up to 10 hours from best-loved franchises and top titles like Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21.

Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21. Not only will EA Play titles be available on console and PC, this holiday, some of the best EA Play games will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices via the cloud at no additional charge.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles