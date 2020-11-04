Ghostrunner Launches for Switch on November 10 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publishers All In! Games and 505 Games, and developers One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks announced the Nintendo Switch version of the first-person slasher, Ghostrunner, will launch on November 10.

The game is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. It will also launch in 2021 for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.

Ghostrunner is coming to N̅i̅n̅t̅e̅n̅d̅o̅ S̅w̅i̅t̅c̅h̅ on November 10.̶ Prepare to reach the top of Dharma Tower on your console̶.̶#BeGhostrunner pic.twitter.com/QiQlAJJTzx — Ghostrunner (@GhostrunnerGame) November 4, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Ghostrunner is a hardcore first-person perspective slasher packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk megastructure. Climb Dharma Tower, humanity’s last shelter, after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge.

The streets of this tower city are full of violence. Mara the Keymaster rules with an iron fist and little regard for human life.

As resources diminish, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. A final attempt to set things right before mankind goes over the edge of extinction.

As the most advanced blade fighter ever created, you’re always outnumbered but never outclassed. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to

prevail.

One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a never-ending dance with death fearlessly.

Ghostrunner offers a unique single-player experience: fast-paced, violent combat, and an original setting that blends science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes. It tells the story of a world that has already ended and its inhabitants who fight to survive.

