Resident Evil 2 Loads Super Fast on Xbox Series X in New Video - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

There have been many videos posted showcasing how much faster current-generation games will load on the next-generation consoles due to the inclusion of a Solid State Drive (SSD).

A new video has been posted by Twitter user @astaranx that shows the remake of Resident Evil 2 loading from the home page of the Xbox Series X to getting into gameplay in about 20 seconds.

Only 20 seconds to load Resident Evil 2 from the beginning on #SeriesX 😎 pic.twitter.com/Hi6wrrQmiH — ✖️Astal✖️ (@astaranx) November 3, 2020

The remake of Resident Evil 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

