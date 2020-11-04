Star Renegades Launches Later This Month for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Massive Damage Games announced the strategy RPG, Star Renegades, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on November 19, and for the PlayStation 4 on November 25. The game first launched for PC via Steam on September 8.

View the release date trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Star Renegades is a strategy RPG about outsmarting AI-driven adversaries, forging friendships, and toppling galactic empires spanning over multiple generations.

Fusing a reactive, tactical turn-based battle system that emphasizes interrupts and counters, with a procedurally generated and emergent mission-based campaign and an intelligent Adversary system with enemy officers that evolve and move up in the ranks, every playthrough is unique, challenging, and never the same.

Key Features:

Outwit your foes with interrupts, counters, and combos in our fast-paced Reactive Time Battle System.

Survive the relentless onslaught of an Intelligent Adversary system that generates unique enemies and bosses that evolve as you play.

Unlock dozens of alternate characters as your surviving squad members form bonds and create progeny.

Battle your way into the heart of the Empire as our Rebellion Engine creates a unique experience with each playthrough via emergent gameplay and events, procedurally generated missions, shifting priorities, evolving enemies, and tons of equipment/upgrades for your squad.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

