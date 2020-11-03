Todd Howard: Starfield Reveal is 'Going to be a While' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 254 Views
Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard in an interview with Develop:Brighton Digital 2020 said Starfield is "going to be a while."
Howard said he doesn't want to "string players along" and would rather wait to do a full unveiling of the game until the game is closer to launching. Fallout 4 had a big demo reveal just a matter of months before the game released.
Starfield is Bethesda's first original RPG in around 25 years and was announced at E3 2018 with a teaser trailer. While we don't know what platforms it will be available on, now that Bethesda parent company ZeniMax is getting acquired by Microsoft, we can assume it will at least launch on the Xbox Series X and S, and PC.
7 Comments
It's already been quite a long while since you even announced the game, as well as ES 6
How long is "awhile" though? 8 months could be "awhile" in my eyes, which would give it an E3 2021 announce ahead of a Holiday 2021 release, the same announce to release gap as Fallout 76 and Fallout 4. Starfield has already been in active development longer than any previous Bethesda game, with by far Bethesda's largest dev team ever. It began active development after Fallout 4 released Holiday 2015, which would give it 6 years of active development as a Holiday 2021 release. Bethesda's previous longest in development game got 3.5 years of active development by comparison, and that was with less than half the dev team size that Starfield has. Surely Starfield must be nearly done now, I know there were rumors that they ran into development issues midway through development with the Fallout 4/76 build of Creation engine and had to convert the game over to the new, mostly revamped build of Creation engine that the Elder Scrolls 6 team was making, which would have slowed development some, but still, we're talking 5 years of active development already with a dev team of at least 200 devs.
5 years should be the total time for a AAA polished product, but if pubs are gonna follow Cyberpunk and spent 6-10yrs on said games, then they may as well do the smart thing and just announce them a year away from release, because I'm getting fed up of games being announced 5-6 years well ahead of schedule. Hype tends to die down after the first two years and long after that, expectations are completely shattered. They should know better than this by now.
Good lord! I can't imagine what the release date for ES6 will be then lol
I think they are split into 2 teams working on both games at the same time. They have over 350 devs who aren't working on Fallout 76 currently, possibly over 400, and I doubt all of those devs are working on Starfield. So we could possibly still get Elder Scrolls 6 by like 2023 or 2024, hopefully no later than 2024.
Considering a rumor (or report?) that Sony was in talks with Bethesda for a timed exclusivity for Starfield, it shouldn't be far away. I think we'll see a proper first look at it next year.
This is bad news for TES fans unless they changed their minds and are simultaneously working on both...