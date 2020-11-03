Todd Howard: Starfield Reveal is 'Going to be a While' - News

Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard in an interview with Develop:Brighton Digital 2020 said Starfield is "going to be a while."

Howard said he doesn't want to "string players along" and would rather wait to do a full unveiling of the game until the game is closer to launching. Fallout 4 had a big demo reveal just a matter of months before the game released.

Starfield is Bethesda's first original RPG in around 25 years and was announced at E3 2018 with a teaser trailer. While we don't know what platforms it will be available on, now that Bethesda parent company ZeniMax is getting acquired by Microsoft, we can assume it will at least launch on the Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

