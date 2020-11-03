Todd Howard Says Fallout 76 Criticism is Well-Deserved, Might Make Similar Multiplayer Games in the Future - News

The launch of Fallout 76 was one of the biggest disappointments in gaming in recent years, however, the online RPG has seen some improvements with updates consistently adding new content into the game.

Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard in an interview with GamesIndustry admits they deserved the criticism with Fallout 76 at launch. The support of fans is what helped the team keep motivated with updates.

"Ultimately, despite the issues and the very well-deserved criticism we got, there were a lot of people playing," said Howard. "Not on the scale of a regular Fallout, but millions of people that told us there was something here, so let's keep at it.

"I'm hugely proud of the team who worked on the game and month after month made it better. I don't think there's a magic formula without having the discipline to go through the work. Without that community out there making this game their own and really believing in us, I don't know that we would have gotten to where we are."

Howard says the experience of Fallout 76 has made them better developers and doesn't rule out them working on a similar multiplayer game in the future.

"Overall, it's been a really positive experience for us," he added. "It's made us much better developers, much more connected with our community. So I can't say it's going to be a one-off."

Fallout 76 is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

