PS5 DualSense Controller Black Plastic Can Easily be Removed - News

/ 322 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

It is very possible Sony has designed the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller to be customizable. The black plastic casing on the bottom of the front of the controller can easily be removed, which could mean Sony will release new plastic coverings with different colors and themes in the future.

YouTuber John Glasslock posted a video on how easily the black plastic casing can be removed. View the video below:

With some testing, it was discovered the DualSense controller works on a PlayStation 3 and Nintendo Switch, but not the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles