The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Fast Travel Loading Time is Nearly Instant on Xbox Series X - News

/ 323 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a next-generation update, however, even before that is released the backward compatible version of the game runs well on the Xbox Series X.

YouTuber rubhen925 has posted a gameplay video of the game running on the Xbox Series X and it shows the load times for fast traveling are nearly instant.

The next-generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will be a standalone release on the Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC, as well as being available as a free update for everyone who owns the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The next-generation edition of the game will feature a "range of visual and technical improvements including ray tracing and faster loading times across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Thanks, Wccftech.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles