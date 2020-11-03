Godzilla Costume Now Available in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - News

/ 180 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic announced the Godzilla costume is now available in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for 10 Crowns. This is in celebration of Godzilla Day.

View the trailer of the Godzilla costume below:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles