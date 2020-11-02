Gran Turismo 7 Advert Reveals First Half of 2021 Release Target - News

Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital or publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment has yet to announce a release date for the racing game. However, a new YouTube advertisement discovered by a user on GTPlanet reveals the developer is targeting a release window in the first half of 2021.

The advert reads "Sortie prévue pour la première moitié de 2021," which translated to release scheduled for the first half of 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

Whether you’re a competitive racer, collector, fine-tuning builder, livery designer, photographer or arcade fan – ignite your personal passion for cars with features inspired by the past, present and future of Gran Turismo.



From classic vehicles and tracks to the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode – enjoy the best features from past installments of the series. And if you love to race – practice and compete in the FIA Championships and Sport Mode.

But Gran Turismo 7 is also about more than racing. Refine and create in the evolved tuning and customization mode or improve your skills and racing strategies through Driving School.

Key Features:

Stunning visuals: Marvel at rendering quality through ray tracing, with support for 4K, HDR, and a targetd 60 FPS frame rate.

Marvel at rendering quality through ray tracing, with support for 4K, HDR, and a targetd 60 FPS frame rate. Fast loading: Go to race events quickly, gather in lobbies and receive friend invites extremely quickly with an ultra-high speed SSD. Select from a huge variety of cars with no load times.

Go to race events quickly, gather in lobbies and receive friend invites extremely quickly with an ultra-high speed SSD. Select from a huge variety of cars with no load times. Adaptive triggers: Feel the contrast in brake pedal weight at different sensitivity ranges, the vibrations from the ABS and variation in throttle pedal weight on different types of cars.

Feel the contrast in brake pedal weight at different sensitivity ranges, the vibrations from the ABS and variation in throttle pedal weight on different types of cars. Haptic feedback: Experience the feeling of tire contact with the road, and subtle bumps on the road surface.

Experience the feeling of tire contact with the road, and subtle bumps on the road surface. Tempest 3D AudioTech: Sense the position of other cars and drivers around you through sound. Hear clear 3D Audio positioning and spatial expression of depth and height in replays.

