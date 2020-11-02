Xbox Series X and S Launch Day Entertainment Apps Revealed - News

Microsoft has revealed the entertainment apps that will be available on launch day for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series. The two consoles will launch worldwide next week on Tuesday, November 10.

Streaming apps Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, Sky Ticket, and more will be available at launch.

Read the announcement post below:

Apple TV is coming to Xbox Consoles

When our all-new Xbox family of consoles launch worldwide on November 10, you’ll have more than just the entertainment apps you enjoy today on Xbox One. We’re excited to share that the Apple TV app is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10.

The Apple TV app gives you access to thousands of shows and movies from one convenient location, allowing you to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, brand-new and popular movies, and personalized entertainment recommendations.

Apple TV+ is your home for Apple Originals — award-winning shows, premiere movies, and stunning documentaries — from the world’s most creative storytellers.

Binge your heart out with hilarious, heartfelt and powerful shows like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, See, Servant and Tehran. Grab your popcorn for movie night featuring Tom Hanks in Greyhound or the documentary Beastie Boys Story.

There’s so much more available on the Apple TV app. You can also subscribe to channels like Showtime, CBS All Access and AMC+. You can browse to buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and shows, with access to your library of previous movie and TV show purchases from Apple. You can watch online, ad-free and on demand through the app. In addition, Family Sharing lets six family members share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password.

If you’re ready to dive in, you can subscribe to Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app directly from your Xbox for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial starting November 10.See here for more details on everything Apple TV has to offer.

Watch like never before

It’s not just your games that play better than ever before on our new consoles, your favorite movies and shows are about to sound and look more immersive on Xbox Series X and Series S.

With our new consoles, immerse yourself with fuller colors, enhanced dynamic range, and spatial sound just as the filmmakers and creators intended on Xbox Series X|S with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which are supported on apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Vudu. Together, these advanced audiovisual technologies will take your favorite entertainment to new heights through ultravivid picture quality – incredible brightness, contrast, color, and detail – alongside immersive moving audio that will transport you to new worlds.

It’s never been easier to browse the hundreds of entertainment apps available with the new Microsoft Store on Xbox, which was rebuilt with your feedback in mind. The Microsoft Store is twice as fast as before. We’ve cut the launch time of the Microsoft Store app to about two seconds so you can find your next favorite game, app, or movie easier than ever. As a reminder, you can access your apps in the refreshed Xbox dashboard experience (UX) in the My Games & Apps.

We also recently introduced a new Entertainment block for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S that showcases the latest content in movies, TV, and music across popular entertainment apps. For new Xbox owners, the Entertainment block is automatically pinned to Home. Existing gamers can scroll down to Add more > See all suggestions, select Entertainment, and add it to Home.

