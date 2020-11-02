FIFA 21 Remains in 1st on the New Zealand Charts, Crash 4 Takes 2nd - Sales

FIFA 21 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 25, 2020.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time has remained in second place for another week. Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to take third place. NBA 2K21 remains in fourth place. Ghost of Tsushima re-enters the top 10 in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

FIFA 21 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K21 Ghost of Tsushima Shadow of the Tomb Raider Skate 3 Just Cause 3 Rise of the Tomb Raider Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

