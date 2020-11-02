FIFA 21 Tops the Australian Charts, Two Mario Kart Games in Top Five - Sales

FIFA 21 has remained in first on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 25, 2020.

Grand Theft Auto V re-enters the top 10 in second place. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time remains in third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in fourth place. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit falls from second to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Super Mario 3D All-Stars Animal Crossing: New Horizons NBA 2K21 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Minecraft (NS)

