FIFA 21 Tops the EMEAA Charts, GTAV is in 2nd - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 236 Views
FIFA 21 has remained in first place on the EMEAA charts, which ended October 25, 2020.
Grand Theft Auto V re-enters the top five in second place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops from second to third place. Super Mario 3D All-Stars is up from fifth to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rounds out the top five.
Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:
- FIFA 21
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD
More Articles
1 Comments
I think you should indicate it more clearly which sources are used for these charts. Digital Switch sales are not included and as far as I know also not estimated. This skews the charts heavily away from Nintendo titles.