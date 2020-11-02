FIFA 21 Tops the EMEAA Charts, GTAV is in 2nd - Sales

FIFA 21 has remained in first place on the EMEAA charts, which ended October 25, 2020.

Grand Theft Auto V re-enters the top five in second place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops from second to third place. Super Mario 3D All-Stars is up from fifth to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rounds out the top five.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D All-Stars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

