PS5 DualSense Controller Works With Switch and PS3, But Not PS4 - News

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller adds a lot of new features not seen in previous PlayStation controllers, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Though, they can be reduced or turned off.

YouTuber MidnightMan in a video attempted to get the DualSense controller to work on a PlayStation 4, however, he had no luck. The consoles would not recognize it. It is entirely possible that support for the controller on the PS4 will be added in the future.

What is really surprising is the controller works on the PlayStation 3 using Bluetooth without any issues.

Twitter user BrokenGamezHDR even found a way to get the DualSense controller to work on the Nintendo Switch. He had to use the 8bitdo adapter.

I should add you need a 8bitdo adapter — BrokenGamezHDR (@BrokenGamezHDR_) November 2, 2020

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

