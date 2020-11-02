Despite UK Lockdown GAME Customers Can Still Pick Up their PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Pre-Orders in Store - News

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the weekend announced the country will be going back under lockdown on Thursday, November 5, and all non-essential stores will be forced to close to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Xbox Series X and is just over one week away from launching in the UK on November 10, while the PlayStation 5 will launch the following week on November 19. This has lead to some worry from customers who have pre-ordered the consoles at stores if they would be allowed to pick up their consoles at launch.

UK retailer GAME has told people who have pre-ordered any of the next-generation consoles to pre-purchase the console by Wednesday evening and after that, they will be able to pick up their consoles on launch day between 8 am and 2 pm. GAME will remain open through Wednesday from 8 am to 7 pm.

If you have pre-ordered any of the next-generation consoles at UK retailer GAME we highly recommend you go pay it off in full in the next few days.

XBOX SERIES S/X - STORE PRE-ORDERS

Please come and pre-purchase your console from now until Wednesday evening.



You will then be able to collect your console on launch day between 8am-2pm.



Xbox All Access customers will be contacted directly tomorrow with further instruction. — GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) November 1, 2020

ATTENTION!



CAN ALL #PS5 AND #XboxSeriesX /#XboxseriesS DEPOSIT CUSTOMERS come into store between Now until Wednesday to Pre-purchase your consoles!



We will be open between 8am - 7pm from now on to GET THIS DONE!! — GAME Colchester (@GAMEColchester) November 2, 2020

