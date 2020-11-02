Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Will Remain PS5 Exclusive, Says Insomniac Games - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sony recently confirmed a few games that were originally only announced for the PlayStation 5 would also be getting a release on the PlayStation 4. The games getting a cross-generation release includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Sackboy A Big Adventure.

This has meant some people have wondered if Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart would be getting a release on PS4 as well. However, developer Insomniac Games via Twitter says the game is a PS5 exclusive.

Sony plans to keep the PS4 community happy with continued support for the next couple of years. "It is crucial that we keep them engaged and happy," said PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan at the time. "And the last six months have demonstrated that we could do that to an extent that we didn't think possible when we were setting our minds pre-COVID."

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release for the PlayStation 5 in its "launch window."

It’s a PS5 exclusive — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 2, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

