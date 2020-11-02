Demons Souls Remake Remains True to the Original Vision - News

Bluepoint Games' creative director Gavin Moore in an interview with GameSpot said the original creators, FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, for the Demon’s Souls remake gave them their blessings and they have stayed true to the original vision of the game.

"So the original creators, Miyazaki and From Software, gave their blessing and they were happy for us to go forward and make this game," said Moore. "I mean, they gave their blessing, but they didn't get involved in the actual day-to-day production of the game.

"Now, all of that development was handled by Worldwide Studios and Bluepoint Games, but we made sure that we stayed true to their original vision. That's incredibly important. We're massive fans of Miyazaki's games, and so making sure that what we created was true to his vision, that was the gold standard."

It was announced recently the remake of Demon's Souls won't have support for ray-tracing.

Demon’s Souls will be a launch title for the PlayStation 5. The two will release on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

