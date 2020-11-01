Halo Infinite is Content Complete and Developer is Focused on Technical Aspects, According to Insider - News

It was confirmed recently 343 Industries studio head Chris Lee had decided to leave the studio. This followed the delay of the next entry in the popular Halo franchise, Halo Infinite.

This has lead to speculation that the game would even miss its new 2021 launch window now that the studio head has left. However, Xbox insider Klobrille via Twitter said the game is content complete at this point and the developer is focused on the technical issues that were seen in the gameplay demo.

"The game is more or less content complete," said the insider. "They can fully focus on the technical aspects now. I absolutely do expect Halo Infinite to be released 2021."

Microsoft brought on Halo veteran Joseph Staten to take a leadership role at 343 Industries to help work on Halo Infinite in August. Staten is working on the single-player campaign, while senior executive Pierre Hintze focuses on the multiplayer.

Halo Infinite will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC in 2021.

