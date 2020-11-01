FromSoftware 'Greatly Appreciates Enthusiasm and Support Shown for Elden Ring' - News

/ 184 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

FromSoftware announced back at E3 2019 the dark fantasy RPG, Elden Ring, which is being developed with help from Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin.

The developer via Twitter thanked fans for the support shown for the upcoming game. "We also greatly appreciate all the enthusiasm and support shown for Elden Ring, our next Dark Fantasy Action RPG. We hope you look forward to it," said FromSoftware.

Elden Ring is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, however, there is a good chance it will also get a release on the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.

We also greatly appreciate all the enthusiasm and support shown for "ELDEN RING", our next Dark Fantasy Action RPG. We hope you look forward to it. pic.twitter.com/NOUBeacOPd — FROMSOFTWARE (@fromsoftware_pr) October 31, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Elden Ring, developed by FromSoftware, Inc. and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG adventure set within a world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki—creator of the influential Dark Souls video game series; and George R.R. Martin—author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Danger and discovery lurk around every corner in FromSoftware’s largest game to-date.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, President and Game Director of FromSoftware Inc. known for directing critically-acclaimed games in beloved franchises including Armored Core, Dark Souls, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

George R.R. Martin is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of many novels, including the acclaimed series A Song of Ice and Fire – A Game of Thrones, A Clash of Kings, A Storm of Swords, A Feast For Crows, and A Dance with Dragons. As a writer-producer, he has worked on The Twilight Zone, Beauty and the Beast, and various feature films and pilots that were never made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles