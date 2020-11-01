Demons Souls Remake on PS5 Won't Support Ray-Tracing - News

Developer Bluepoint Games remake of Demon's Souls won't have support for ray-tracing, according to creative director Gavin Moore in an interview with LevelUp.

"We don't actually implement raytracing in Demon's Souls," said Moore. "It's not because we couldn't or because the PlayStation 5 couldn't do it, it's fully capable of doing it."

"It's like any other graphic improvement, there is a cost [to implement raytracing]," Moore added. "If we had implemented ray tracing in the game, that would mean that we would have had to leave something out. There is a limited time in game development.

"When we started development, we didn't know there would be ray tracing in the game, so it wasn't in our original vision. What we wanted to focus on was the settings and the look of the characters. Everything is lighting in real time with shadows in real time."

Demon’s Souls will be a launch title for the PlayStation 5. The two will release on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

