Demons Souls Remake on PS5 Won't Support Ray-Tracing - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 684 Views
Developer Bluepoint Games remake of Demon's Souls won't have support for ray-tracing, according to creative director Gavin Moore in an interview with LevelUp.
"We don't actually implement raytracing in Demon's Souls," said Moore. "It's not because we couldn't or because the PlayStation 5 couldn't do it, it's fully capable of doing it."
"It's like any other graphic improvement, there is a cost [to implement raytracing]," Moore added. "If we had implemented ray tracing in the game, that would mean that we would have had to leave something out. There is a limited time in game development.
"When we started development, we didn't know there would be ray tracing in the game, so it wasn't in our original vision. What we wanted to focus on was the settings and the look of the characters. Everything is lighting in real time with shadows in real time."
Demon’s Souls will be a launch title for the PlayStation 5. The two will release on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
10 Comments
The UE5 demo showed that there are more ways to have a beautiful looking game, with impressive lighting, than having to use raytracing. And Demon's Souls reinforces that. Best looking launch game. Can't wait.
They instead focused the energies on getting the 60fps mode to run up to 4k which is definitely a win.
I dont care. The game looks better than expected and it is still one of the best looking launch games. Cant wait to start playing this game as this is my most anticipated next gen game.
Good! I know I sound like a broken record but I'll keep repeating it. We're not ready for raytracing yet.
Because it's too much of an investment or is there currently such little room to implement it that it effects other aspects of a game too greatly?
- 0
We are ready for Ray Tracing. Wait for the gen to unfold before forming a conclusion on its benefits. Titles from prior gens didn't need RT to look amazin (TLOU2, RDR2 and GoT comes to mind.). There are plenty other aspects games can improve this gen, and lighting, while visually the most striking one, isn't the one, let alone the most important one.
I expect many games will look amazing this gen, only yo be talked down for moronic console warriors for not having this or that feature ONCE told by DF or any other such sources.
- 0
@Immersiveunreality It's just too expensive for current hardware. I mean, I have seen Control running at around 25fps (4K) on a RTX 2080 Ti and that is a current-gen game.
- 0
If it would have ray tracing it would have been a checkerboard 4k/30fps game. Not including it was probably a smart thing. Besides ray tracing isn't always the most efficiënt way to make a game look good.