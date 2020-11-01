Battle Royale Game Set in the Vampire: The Masquerade Universe Announced by Sharkmob - News

Swedish studio Sharkmob has announced a battle royale game set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. It will launch in the second half of 2021. The title and platforms for the game were not announced.

View the first teaser of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A thrilling take on a cult classic intellectual property.

Experience the next thrilling evolution of battle royale multiplayer action games set in the cult classic Vampire: The Masquerade universe where vampire sects are at war across the streets and rooftops of Prague.

Choose your playstyle, go solo or together, battling rivals and the hostile Entity who’s hellbent on exterminating all vampires. Use your supernatural powers, weapons, and blood to become stronger in order to hunt, fight, and survive the night.

