Monster Hunter Rise Gets Great Sword Gameplay

Capcom has released a new gameplay video of Monster Hunter Rise that featur.es a brief overview of the flow of the hunt, wielding a Great Sword and with two Palamutes

This latest entry in the action-RPG series finds players battling fearsome monsters and reaching new heights. Prepare to be transported to the colorful Kamura Village, a new serene mountain locale where players will experience unique culture and innovative hunting technologies. Using a special insect called a Wirebug, hunters will be able to grapple themselves in any direction, making it possible to scale towering cliffs and structures. All combat areas within each quest are seamlessly connected, allowing for exploration of the vast and vertical landscapes with no loading times.

A Deluxe Edition will also be available, which offers the full game and bonus downloadble content. Pre-ordering the base or Deluxe version will unlock bonus in-game items like layered armor and more. Players will be able to get even more in-game extras with Monster Hunter amiibo accessories. The three standalone amiibo accessories will be available exclusively at GameStop locations in the U.S. and EB Games in Canada.

Monster Hunter Rise will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.

